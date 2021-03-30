Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Down 40.7% in March

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARKAY. Credit Suisse Group cut Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arkema has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.