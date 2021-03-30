Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Update

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the February 28th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 359.0 days.

ALMFF opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. Altium has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Altium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

