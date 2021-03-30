Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of GZPFY opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in the Russian Federation, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 100 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.