Citigroup Inc. Acquires 3,235 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 138,308 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $14,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 73,806 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 62,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 236,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

BHLB stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

