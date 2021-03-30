P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Short Interest Down 31.6% in March

P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PIOE opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. P10 has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get P10 alerts:

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, operates as an alternative asset management investment company in the United States. It offers private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. The company was formerly known as P10 Industries, Inc and changed its name to P10 Holdings, Inc in December 2017.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for P10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.