Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 135.6% from the February 28th total of 959,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,643,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

