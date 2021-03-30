Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Short Interest Up 133.3% in March

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 518,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

ARPO opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.31.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.