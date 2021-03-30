Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBA shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

UBA stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $682.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

