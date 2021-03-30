Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rite Aid were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 71.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

RAD stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

RAD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.