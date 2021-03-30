Rhumbline Advisers Buys 10,871 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 56.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 45,085 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

DCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.