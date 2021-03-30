Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $103.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of HZNP opened at $80.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.86. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $27.39 and a twelve month high of $96.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,494,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,426,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,819 shares of company stock worth $23,193,121. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $2,971,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,855 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 54,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 36,383 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.