Copa (NYSE:CPA) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered Copa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.40.

Copa stock opened at $77.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Copa has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copa will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Copa by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

