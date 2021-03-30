MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $26.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $495.33 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,284,000 after purchasing an additional 72,677 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 89,719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 265,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth about $5,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

