Barclays PLC Has $252,000 Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.07 million, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $39,843.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $368,772.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,686 shares of company stock worth $2,589,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

