Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

NYSE:PSTL opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $162.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. Equities analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 57.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 224,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 50,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

