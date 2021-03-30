Barclays PLC Sells 4,678 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Accuray worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accuray alerts:

ARAY opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $430.12 million, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.85 million. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accuray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.