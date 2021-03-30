Morgan Stanley Boosts Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target to $6.00

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.28.

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

