Citigroup Inc. Buys Shares of 6,198 iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 174,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 10,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

