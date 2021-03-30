Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in EVO Payments were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,201,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,474,000 after buying an additional 216,712 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in EVO Payments by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after buying an additional 274,707 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in EVO Payments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,930,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after buying an additional 480,932 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in EVO Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,327,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EVO Payments by 84.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 270,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on EVOP shares. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 335,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,245.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,183. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.