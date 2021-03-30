Citigroup Inc. Acquires 16,716 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 10,318.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

BLW stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

