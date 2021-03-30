Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth $131,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 7.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $391,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCU opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $26.37.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.97. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $2.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $58,857.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,319.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $226,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

