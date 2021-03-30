Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 47,736 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,686,000 after buying an additional 127,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

LQDT opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $630.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $612,150.00. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $45,000.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,994.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

