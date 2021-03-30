Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 598,792 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in GameStop were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Boston Partners raised its position in GameStop by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in GameStop by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000.

Get GameStop alerts:

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $181.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush downgraded GameStop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.06.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.