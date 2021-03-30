Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock Position Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.81% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,398,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after acquiring an additional 36,108 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 135,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $76,598 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

