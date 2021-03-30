Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,164 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 111.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 45.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Shares of SBI stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.