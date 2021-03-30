Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 7,151 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 714,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

