Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Valhi were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valhi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VHI opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.84. Valhi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

Valhi Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

