Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.53% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44,118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 517.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.71. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $19.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.90 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.73%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

