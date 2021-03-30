Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 22,037 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

