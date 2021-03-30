Brokerages Expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.44). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68).

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSHA. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.75. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

