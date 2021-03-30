Brokerages Expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.44). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68).

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSHA. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.75. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.