Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at BTIG Research

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $66.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

PLL stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.12 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

