Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 112.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,876 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 468.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGO opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 43,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,930,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

