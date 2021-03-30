Klöckner & Co SE’s (KLKNF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
KLKNF opened at $6.55 on Monday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35.
About Klöckner & Co SE
Recommended Story: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.