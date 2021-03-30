Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Raised to $72.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.18.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $57.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

