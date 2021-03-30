Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $516,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,178.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total transaction of $518,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $492,450.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Thomas Tu sold 12,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00.

NARI opened at $99.11 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.81.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

