AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells $240,209.70 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $240,209.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,478.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AAR alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 7,762 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $338,500.82.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AAR by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,862,000 after buying an additional 140,063 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AAR by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,037,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,023,000 after buying an additional 76,863 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AAR by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 173,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AAR by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after acquiring an additional 119,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIR. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.