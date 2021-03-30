Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) SVP Brian Martin Sells 46,421 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

