Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Major Shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings Sells 10,716 Shares

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 10,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $411,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 3,300 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $120,813.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 62,566 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $2,348,101.98.

On Monday, March 15th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 78,408 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $3,061,048.32.

On Friday, March 12th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,584,032.80.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $229,954.48.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a market cap of $445.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.35 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

EGLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.39.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.