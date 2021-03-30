Insider Buying: Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Insider Acquires 26,400 Shares of Stock

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 26,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.60 per share, with a total value of C$781,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$781,440.

Guardian Capital Group Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 21,250 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.90 per share, with a total value of C$635,375.00.

GCG stock opened at C$29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$811.40 million and a P/E ratio of 18.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.07. Guardian Capital Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$17.60 and a 52 week high of C$32.30.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.