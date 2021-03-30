Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 637,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HEXO were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $777.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HEXO Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

