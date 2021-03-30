Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,180 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 189,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 44,162 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 596,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 30,475 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 361,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the period.

Shares of Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $8.86.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Community Bankers Trust news, EVP William E. Saunders, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 9,910 shares of company stock worth $76,030 over the last three months.

Community Bankers Trust Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

