Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 465,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $315.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Monde Nkosi acquired 125,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $686,749.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 35,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $193,774.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

