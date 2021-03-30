Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.38 Million Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in GDS were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in GDS by 1,895.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,219,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GDS by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,818,000 after purchasing an additional 231,151 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in GDS by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kylin Management LLC now owns 1,053,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,241,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average of $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. GDS’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

GDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.76.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

