Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.18.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

