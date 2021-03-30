HC Wainwright Raises Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target to $7.25

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $7.25 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.88.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.35 million, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $7.83.

In related news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,767 shares of company stock valued at $184,591 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,190,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

