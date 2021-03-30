SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPWR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their target price on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.08.

SPWR stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The business had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $466,926.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,748.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,717. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

