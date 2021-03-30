Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €16.50 Price Target at Barclays

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been given a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on G. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.80 ($23.29) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.85 ($18.65).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1-year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

