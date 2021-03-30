BlackRock Inc. Purchases 78,136 Shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Orgenesis were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orgenesis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Orgenesis by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orgenesis during the third quarter worth $117,000. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORGS stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Orgenesis Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.69.

Orgenesis Inc offers biotechnology solutions focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company's Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

