BlackRock Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.91% of Aprea Therapeutics worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 362,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 128,496 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APRE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

APRE stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $41.12.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

