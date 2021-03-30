BlackRock Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stake in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,038,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 208,606 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Castlight Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,757 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $230.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.36.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $112,672.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,137.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,421 shares of company stock valued at $277,516 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

